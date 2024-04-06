Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFIX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $271.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.90. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.