Brokerages Set Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target at $21.40

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.
MGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MGX
Insider Buying and Selling at Metagenomi
Metagenomi Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of MGX opened at $9.83 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.74.
Metagenomi Company Profile
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metagenomi
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.