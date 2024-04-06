Brokerages Set Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Price Target at $21.40

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

MGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,025,000.

Shares of MGX opened at $9.83 on Friday. Metagenomi has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

