Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $10.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 207,715 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

