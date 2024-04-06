Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $10.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.31.
Several research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
