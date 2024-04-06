QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $148.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

