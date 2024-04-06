LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after buying an additional 569,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

