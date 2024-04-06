Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $672,309.39 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $423,896.64.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $68.86 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

