BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $137.00 at Desjardins

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $112.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BRP by 232.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

