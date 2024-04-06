Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $269.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $279.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

