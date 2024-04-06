3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $78.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.