Insider Selling: Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) COO Sells 8,355 Shares of Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nextracker Trading Down 0.9 %

NXT stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,708,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

