StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.