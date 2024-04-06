StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

