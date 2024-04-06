CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

NYSE:KMX opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.