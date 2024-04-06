Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

Teradata stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

