Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

