Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

