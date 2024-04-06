Erste Group Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $431.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $329.46 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.