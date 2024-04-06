Mizuho Increases Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $22.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -74.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 125,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

