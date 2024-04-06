Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.19.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

