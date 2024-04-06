Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.19.
NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
