Wells Fargo & Company Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $60.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.