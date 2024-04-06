JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $51.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.54.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OneMain by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,570,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,860,000 after acquiring an additional 108,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

