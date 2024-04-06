PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

PVH Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

