Wedbush Raises Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HBI opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.