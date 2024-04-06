National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

