The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $385.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $313.09 on Wednesday. Humana has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

