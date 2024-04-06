Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $930,035.06 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

