Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $930,035.06 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hayward Price Performance
Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hayward
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.