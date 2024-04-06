Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) COO Sells $1,407,387.33 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $211.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.