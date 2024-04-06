LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688 in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after buying an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after buying an additional 929,585 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after buying an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 166.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 2,169,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

