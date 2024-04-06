Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

RSKD stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $934.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Riskified by 24.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Riskified by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

