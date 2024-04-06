Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $1,973,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BALL opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

