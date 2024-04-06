Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.38 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$14.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

