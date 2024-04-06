City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE CIO opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 447,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 47.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.