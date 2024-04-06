Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.