Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $462.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $428.00 to $462.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $388.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.92. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

