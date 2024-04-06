StockNews.com Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lakeland Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of LAKE opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

