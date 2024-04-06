Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

