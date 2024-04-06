StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.93.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
