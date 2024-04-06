StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

