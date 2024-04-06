Raymond James Trims Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price to $8.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

