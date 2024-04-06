JMP Securities Trims Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Target Price to $4.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOND. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondee in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondee has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Mondee has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondee by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondee during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

