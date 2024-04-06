Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.97.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neonode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

