Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Neonode stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.97.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.