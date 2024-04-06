NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $35.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

