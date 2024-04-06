JMP Securities Boosts Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Price Target to $5.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

GRTS opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 847.24% and a negative return on equity of 147.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

