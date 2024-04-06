Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

