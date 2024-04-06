Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.40.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DOV opened at $175.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.