Raymond James Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.76.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.65. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,417,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

