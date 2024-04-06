Endeavor Group’s (EDR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

NYSE EDR opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,060. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

