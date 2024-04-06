Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

