Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,678,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after acquiring an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

