Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.