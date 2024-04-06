HC Wainwright Boosts FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target to $2.50

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

