Exact Sciences’ (EXAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,558,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.